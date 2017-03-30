Hearts boss Cathro tells fringe players they’ll get chance

Hearts head coach Ian Cathro today told out-of-favour players they will get the chance to impress before the season ends. He pledged to give opportunities to those on the fringes of the team and stressed that they all remain part of his plans.

Club captain Perry Kitchen, midfielder Prince Buaben, plus full-backs Faycal Rherras and Liam Smith are amongst those who have struggled for game time recently. However, Cathro is urging them not to lose faith.

He explained to the Evening News that players are naturally frustrated but will get a chance in the side soon. “It’s the same case for every single player who isn’t starting games. They’re all going to be full of frustration. That’s something which is the most natural thing everywhere,” said the head coach.

“The biggest thing is that everybody is together and that they focus on doing what they have to do. Everyone has to fight to show they are ready to play and that they’re putting the work in for me to decide who is in and who isn’t.

“You want that frustration. It has to be there because this is football and this is how it is. We want a strong, competitive squad that supports each other as well as competes with one another. You come to the point where I pick the team and, from then on, we’re in it together supporting each other.

“We make sure everybody is available for whenever they’re called upon. Opportunities will come for people to show their worth and show their readiness to come in and help the team. Everyone is in the same situation.”