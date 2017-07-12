Hearts boss hopes to reap benefits of quick transfer business

Ian Cathro believes Hearts will reap the benefits of getting the majority of their transfer business done early.

The Jambos added six new faces prior to last week’s training camp in Ireland. Christophe Berra, Michael Smith and Ashley Smith-Brown have strengthened the back line along with the versatile Rafal Grzelak. Cole Stockton and Kyle Lafferty, meanwhile, have bolstered the attacking options.

The club are by no means finished, however, with Cathro confirming a central midfielder is still on his wish-list, while a goalkeeper is also desired.

“Doing it early definitely helps,” said the Hearts head coach, whose team’s season begins with a Betfred Cup trip to Elgin on Tuesday.

“In ideal circumstances, you can get it done as quickly as possible so you’ve got as long as possible with everyone together, particularly when you go away as we did last week.

“But it’s also something that even the biggest clubs in the world sometimes struggle to be able to do.

“We need to humble enough to respect the fact that if we can, great. If not, it doesn’t mean it’s wrong, we’ve just got to do things as best as we can, as quickly as we can.”