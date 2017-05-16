Hearts boss Ian Cathro facing keeper poser for Saints trip

Hearts coach Ian Cathro must decide whether to continue with Viktor Noring in goal against St Johnstone tomorrow after resting Jack Hamilton.

Noring made his debut at Ibrox on Saturday whilst the previously-ever-present Hamilton was left on the substitutes’ bench. Despite Noring’s error gifting Rangers the winning goal in Hearts’ 2-1 defeat, Cathro could keep faith with him in Perth.

He wants to see the 26-year-old Swede in more competitive action before the summer, and also explained why Hamilton, 23, needed a break.

“Jack has had a lot of football this year. Because he’s a goalkeeper, you tend to forget that he’s young,” Cathro said. “This is his first season living his life every day, training and playing as Hearts No.1. At clubs with pressure, that can be a lot.

“I think it’s important we support him every now and then by giving him a bit of a break. He can come out and get the chance to reflect on everything he’s taken from this year. He can now push on with his development into next season.

“Regarding Viktor, he’s been patient, professional and he’s worked hard in training. I needed him to have this opportunity before the end of the season. He needed that for himself because he deserves it, but also it lets me see him in competition.”