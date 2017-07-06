Hearts boss Ian Cathro looking to strengthen in midfield

Hearts head coach Ian Cathro confirmed today he is actively looking to strengthen his midfield after Perry Kitchen completed his move to Danish Superliga side Randers FC.

The former club captain’s departure on a two-year contract leaves Don Cowie, Malaury Martin and Prince Buaben as the senior central midfield players at Tynecastle, and Cathro is keen to give himself more options in that area of the pitch.

“It’s an area we’re looking into,” he confirmed. “We’re looking at the market as it was, so we will be looking in that area, yeah.”

On Kitchen’s departure – for which Hearts will receive no fee despite the player having a year left to run on his contract – Cathro acknowledged the need for the USA internationalist to play on a regular basis, and that the move was the best option for both parties.

“We have honest and private conversations about these things and the situation is quite simple. Perry needs football at this stage of his career,” he said. “He has national team aspirations, and he wants to be in the team constantly. That’s not something that is available here.”

Cathro was also pleased to give Jamie Walker – the subject of two bids from Rangers last month – his first minutes since returning for pre-season during last night’s 1-0 defeat by St Patrick’s Athletic in Dublin.

“Jamie missed a couple of days training when we were probably doing some of our harder work,” he said. “He’s still maybe a wee bit behind the group but we had some good sessions from him later in the week and he put some good work in as well, so it was good stuff.”