Hearts boss keen to learn Jordan McGhee’s plans

Hearts will hold crucial talks with Jordan McGhee later this month to determine whether he has a future at Tynecastle. Head coach Ian Cathro wants to know McGhee’s plans after he returned from a season-long loan at Middlesbrough.

The 20-year-old defender played for the Teesside club’s under-23 side regularly but they decided against making the move permanent for a pre-agreed fee of £300,000.

Hearts have McGhee under contract until January and he is now back at Riccarton. Cathro will sit down for discussions with the player after next weekend’s final league game of the season against Celtic.

He will then take a decision on whether the Scotland Under-21 internationalist will be part of the Tynecastle first-team squad for next season.

“There will be further talks at the end of the season with a view to Jordan joining the group for pre-season training,” Cathro told the Evening News. The head coach is determined to keep an open mind after McGhee pushed for the loan move to Middlesbrough last summer.

“I’ve watched quite a bit of him. I saw him play with Scotland Under-21s and I’ve got quite a bit of footage from his development games at Middlesbrough,” continued Cathro.

“I’m aware of him, as I am of others who are our players but who haven’t actually been here. We’ll look at all our players so, yes, Jordan comes back and joins us. Everybody who is a Hearts first-team player will meet me with an open mind.”

McGhee is a graduate of the Riccarton youth academy who played more than 50 competitive matches for Hearts before heading south last July.