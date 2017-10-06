Hearts boss vows to get more out of midfielder Arnaud Djoum

Hearts manager Craig Levein has pledged to get more out of midfielder Arnaud Djoum when he returns from injury.

The Cameroon internationalist is expected back later this month and Levein is confident of helping him hit top form.

Djoum injured medial knee ligaments against Hamilton Academical last month and was immediately ruled out for four to five weeks. His performances so far this season have been mediocre and, once he regains full fitness, Levein is determined to get more from him in a maroon shirt. “Arnaud, when he gets back, will be a big player for us,” Levein told the Evening News. “I know him really well and I feel I can get more out of him. He really excites me and I know there is more to come from him. For now, we’ll let him recover from his injury and take it from there.”

Djoum is expected to be a key figure for Hearts over the coming weeks as they prepare to embark upon a run of home matches at Tynecastle.

Starting on Sunday, November 5, they play eight out of nine games in front of home fans with a new £12 million main stand due for completion.