Hearts’ Callum Paterson hopes throw-ins can help Scotland

Hearts defender Callum Paterson hopes his long throw-in can be an asset in Scotland’s bid to make the World Cup finals in Russia.

The 21-year-old set up his country’s late equaliser against Lithuania on Saturday night when his throw-in from wide on the right was flicked on by Grant Hanley and James McArthur nodded in from close range.

Paterson launched several throws in to the box in an approach which was as dangerous as anything else offered up by the Scots in an underwhelming and potentially damaging 1-1 draw at Hampden.

“It is one of my assets and thankfully I got to use it against Lithuania and show the manager that I am capable of it,” said the Hearts right-back. “Thankfully it came off and there is something at the end of it.

“We spoke about it [before the match]. If we were under a bit of pressure or trying to put a bit of pressure on, get the long throw out, put it in the box, and put them back under pressure.

“It just shows you that something as simple as a throw-in can get you a goal. You get 50,60, 70 throw ins in a game, and most of them you end up throwing them down the line. But to end up throwing it into the box and getting a goal out of it, then all the better.

“It is just natural – I can throw things far, so why not throw a football far. I can throw anything. I played rugby at school, but that is not my game. There was too much contact in it!”