Hearts’ Callum Paterson ruled out for nine months by injury

Hearts full-back Callum Paterson will be sidelined for up to nine months after scans revealed cruciate ligament damage to his knee.

The 22-year-old has been devastated by the diagnosis after being stretchered off in the 4-0 win over Kilmarnock.

He was sent for a scan today which confirmed the cruciate injury. He is now likely to require surgery and will spend the next nine months recovering.

Paterson’s absence is a huge blow to Hearts as he is the Edinburgh club’s joint-top goalscorer with ten goals.

It also seriously dents the player’s hopes of securing a move to England. He is out of contract at the end of the season and was hoping to secure a transfer south either in January or in the summer.

He will now be out of action until around September next year. The 20-year-old Liam Smith will now assume Paterson’s right-back position for Friday night’s Premiership match against Aberdeen at Tynecastle.