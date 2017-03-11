Hearts can’t wait to get stuck into Hamilton

Ian Cathro insists Hearts are now impatient to get back to business and regain form after a ten-day break. The Tynecastle head coach is eager for three points against Hamilton today after five games without a win.

Three successive losses prior to last weekend left Cathro and his players downbeat as Hibs, Partick Thistle and Ross County all defeated the Edinburgh club. Hearts have spent time regrouping and reflecting as well as doing double training sessions over the last ten days.

Cathro explained to the Evening News that morale has improved and his squad are now desperate to get back on the pitch when they host Hamilton this afternoon.

“We still feel it but I think the feelings are different now. We want the game to begin and go,” he said. “I think the impatience has been coming over the last couple of days. We’ve gone through a number of things and these things only get solved on the pitch. Everybody is ready to run out of that tunnel.

“A win would spark things, it’s as simple as that. When you’re feeling this way and you’re suffering, that one moment brings life to everybody. It allows you to wipe away a lot of things and look forward.

“We had reached a point after a couple of consecutive weeks with midweek games where that break was definitely of benefit. We have refreshed a little bit and used time on the training pitch to help us.”