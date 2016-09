HEARTS’ Ladbrokes Premiership clash with Dundee at Dens Park, originally due to be played on Christmas Eve, has been moved to Friday, December 23 with a 7.45pm kick-off.

The switch was at the request of the clubs. Robbie Neilson’s side face Kilmarnock at Tynecastle on Tuesday, December 27 before hosting Aberdeen on Friday, December 30 in a match to be broadcast live on BT Sport.

