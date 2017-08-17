Hearts Colts to face St Mirren in Irn-Bru Cup

Hearts Under-20s will face St Mirren in the second round of the Irn-Bru Cup.

The Tynecastle club’s ‘colts’ – 3-2 victors over Formantine United on Tuesday night – will travel to the Paisley 2021 Stadium at the start of next month to take on Jack Ross’ Championship side.

Spartans – awaiting the result of disciplinary proceedings against Albion Rovers, who fielded an ineligible player during their penalty shoot-out win at Cliftonhill on Tuesday – were included in the second-round draw along with the Lanarkshire side. Northern Irish outfit Linfield will travel to meet the side which progresses.

Irn-Bru Cup second-round draw: Sligo Rovers v Falkirk; Elgin City v Bray Wanderers; Crusaders v Motherwell Colts; Albion Rovers or Spartans v Linfield; The New Saints v Livingston; Dumbarton v Connah’s Quay Nomads; Peterhead v Annan Athletic; Dundee United v Alloa Athletic; Berwick Rangers v Queen of the South; St Mirren v Hearts Colts; Hamilton Academical Colts v Cove Rangers; Aberdeen Colts v Inverness Caledonian Thistle; Ayr United v Montrose; Stranraer v Partick Thistle Colts; Buckie Thistle v Dunfermline Athletic; Raith Rovers v Ross County Colts. (Ties to be played on September 2/3, subject to TV selections).