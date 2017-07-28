Search

Hearts complete loan signing of Liverpool’s Connor Randall

Connor Randall. Pic: Hearts Media
Connor Randall. Pic: Hearts Media
2
Have your say

Hearts have completed the signing of Liverpool’s Connor Randall on a season-long loan.

The 21-year-old can play in either defence or midfield and could make his debut against Dunfermline tomorrow in the Betfred Cup after international clearance was granted in time for the match.

Randall has made eight appearances for the English Premier League outfit and has also spent time at Shrewsbury Town on loan.