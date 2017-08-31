Hearts complete loan signing of winger Manuel Milinkovic

Hearts have completed the signing of Serbian winger Manuel Milinkovic on a season-long loan.

The 23-year-old, who was born in France, becomes the second transfer deadline day arrival at Tynecastle after Raith Rovers midfielder Ross Callachan.

Milinkovic arrived in Edinburgh at lunchtime and formally signed the loan documents this afternoon. He will meet his new team-mates next week as preparations begin for the Premiership match against Aberdeen at BT Murrayfield.

Serie A side Genoa loaned the player to Foggia in Serie B this summer but that move did not work out. That left him trying to find another loan before the summer window closed.

New Hearts manager Craig Levein was in the market for a winger and Milinkovic fits the bill. He is an attack-minded player who can play out wide or through the middle. He doesn’t require a work permit to play in the UK as he holds dual Serbian/French nationality.

Milinkovic was born in the French town of Antibes but started his professional career in Serbia with Rad and BASK Beograd. He then moved to Italy and had spells with Ternana and Salernitana before joining Genoa last year.

told the Hearts website: “I’m very pleased to have joined Hearts and I’m now eager to start training as soon as possible so that I can be ready to help the team. I’m a player who likes having the ball at my feet, to run at the opponents and provide assists for my team-mates. I can’t wait to get started now. I’ve seen the stadium and it looks fantastic, I’ve also watched clips of Hearts games online and to see such a packed stadium is amazing. I can’t wait to play in front of these fans.”