Ann Budge has confirmed that Hearts will play their scheduled home match against Kilmarnock on 5 November at the BT Murrayfield stadium.

The Hearts owner posted a statement on the club’s website confirming that the Tynecastle board had ‘decided to take further advantage of our contingency arrangements with the SRU’ to play the fixture at Murrayfield.

Ms Budge is due to issue a ‘further deatiled progress update’ to Hearts fans later this week.

