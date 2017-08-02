Hearts confirm Jon Daly as interim head coach

Hearts have confirmed Jon Daly, Austin MacPhee and Liam Fox as their interim management team whilst they search for Ian Cathro's replacement.

The trio will be in charge for Saturday's opening Ladbrokes Premiership match away to Celtic after Cathro was sacked on Tuesday morning.

Under-20 coach Daly previously took temporary charge of Hearts last December when they drew 2-2 with Ross County in Dingwall. He will be aided by assistant coach MacPhee and first-team coach Fox until a new head coach arrives at Tynecastle.

A statement released by Hearts read: "The club can confirm that the recruitment process is already underway to identify and appoint a new permanent head coach.

"During this process, Jon Daly has been asked to take charge of first-team matters on an interim basis, supported by the current coaching team of assistant head coach Austin MacPhee and first-team coach Liam Fox.

"This interim setup will take charge of the first-team’s Ladbrokes Premiership match at Celtic on Saturday, and until a new head coach has been appointed."