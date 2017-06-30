Hearts confirm signings of Michael Smith and Ashley Smith-Brown

Hearts have confirmed the signing of right-back Michael Smith and Manchester City loanee Ashley Smith-Brown.

Smith, a Northern Ireland international, has put pen to paper on a two-year deal and will bolster the clubs options on the right side of defence following the departure of Callum Patersom.

He captained Peterborough at times last season but was transfer listed at the end of the campaign despite playing 44 times for the English League One club.

Coventry City had an offer accepted for the attack-minded full-back, although he chose to travel to Scotland after hearing of Hearts’ interest.

Youngster Smith-Brown arrives on a season-long loan from Manchester City. The 21-year-old is an attacking left-back who spent last season on loan with NAC Breda.

City are happy for the player to spend the season at Tynecastle to enhance his development and challenge him physically.

Rangers had been credited with an interest in Smith-Brown after appointing Man City’s academy director Mark Allen as director of football at Ibrox.

The duo become Hearts’ fifth and sixth summer signings after Christophe Berra, Cole Stockon, Rafal Grzelak and Smith’s international team-mate Kyle Lafferty.

Smith told Hearts TV: “As soon as I got here it was clear this is a massive club and it’s great to be here.

“The facilities, the stadium, the manager, it all seems like a good fit for me. I had a chat with Ian and everything he said was positive and the way he wants to play suits me down to the ground.

“People who know me will tell you I like to attack so hopefully we’ll get on top of teams this season, I think that will suit me down to a tee.”

Smith-Brown added: “I’m really excited and just can’t wait to get started. Hearts are a big club and when you hear they want you to play here then it’s hard to turn it down.

“I’ve heard good thing about the fans here and can’t wait to play in front of them. I spoke to Ian and I also had a chat with Craig. They only had positive things to say about the club and myself.

“I’m a full back so defending comes first, but I’m also very attacking. I like to create goals, I even score the odd one, so hopefully I can provide defensive and attacking options for she team.”

