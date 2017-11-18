Hearts ‘continuing to work’ on Tynecastle Main Stand

Heart of Midlothian are still to make a decision on whether Sunday’s game with Partick Thistle will go ahead.

The club are continuing to work on the stand in the hope that there won’t be a postponement following a midday inspection by City of Edinburgh Council.

The club tweeted: “The club is continuing to work with Building Control with the aim of hosting tomorrow’s Ladbrokes Premiership match against Partick Thistle. Further updates will follow in due course.”

Fans had their hopes raised when a picture emerged of the coverings being removed from seats.