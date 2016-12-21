Hearts could offload Conor Sammon to Dundee Utd

Hearts striker Conor Sammon could join Dundee United on loan.

The Tannadice club want an emergency one-month loan deal which could then be extended until the end of the season.

Sammon, 30, has incurred the wrath of Hearts fans recently having scored just two goals in 19 games for the Edinburgh club.

He arrived in June on a three-year contract from Derby County but hasn't made a major impression so far.

United are keen to take him to Tannadice, with manager Ray McKinnon in the market for a striker as his team battle Hibs for the Championship title.

McKinnon hopes to conclude the loan as soon as possible but also needs Sammon to agree to the move.

"We are actively looking to see if there is anything out there," said McKinnon. "At the moment we would like to bring one player into a certain area of the team. That is well documented and it is where our focus is.

"On top of that, I would strengthen the team as much as I can. It just comes down to whether I can do it or not."