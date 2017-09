Have your say

Hearts attacker Dario Zanatta has joined Raith Rovers until the end of the season.

The Canadian, 20, has joined the League One side on a development loan, meaning he will be eligible to play for Hearts Under-20s.

Earlier today, Hearts signed Raith skipper Ross Callachan on a two-year contract.

Meanwhile, another Hearts youngster, Marcus Godinho, has joined Berwick Rangers on loan.