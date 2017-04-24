Hearts defender Callum Paterson begins running after knee injury

Hearts full-back Callum Paterson began running today for the first time since suffering a season-ending knee injury

Paterson took to a specialised supporting treadmill inside Edinburgh's Shawfair Park Hospital to start his comeback after damaging cruciate and medial ligaments in his left knee last December.

He is not expected to be fully fit again until August or September but the first day of running represents a significant hurdle for the player.

"First day back running today since my injury! Delighted with the progress but still a long way to go," said Paterson on his Instagram account.

At Hearts' official end-of-season awards on Sunday night, Paterson won the Overall Young Player of the Year award plus Goal of the Season for his strike against Motherwell at Fir Park in September.

The 22-year-old has told Hearts he won't sign a new contract when his current one expires in June. He intends to continue his career elsewhere once he is fit.

The Edinburgh club will be due between £400,000 and £450,000 in training compensation when he signs for another team.