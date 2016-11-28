Hearts defender Callum Paterson passed fit to face Rangers

Hearts right-back Callum Paterson has been passed fit for the visit of Rangers.

Click here for the latest results, fixtures and stats>>>

The Scotland international went off with swelling around his eye after a clash of heads with Motherwell defender Ben Heneghan during his side’s 3-0 Ladbrokes Premiership win on Saturday.

But Hearts head coach Robbie Neilson revealed the injury was not serious and Paterson is now in line to face Rangers at Tynecastle.

“He’s obviously a bit swollen but he will be fine for Wednesday night,” Neilson said.

“He came in on Sunday and it was a bit closed up but there will be no issues. We got it drained and he will be fine.”