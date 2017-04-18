Hearts defender Faycal Rherras keen to leave club in summer

Faycal Rherras plans to leave Hearts for free this summer if he can find a new club.

The Moroccan full-back is out of favour at Tynecastle and is increasingly concerned about his international prospects as he struggles for game time.

He wants to move on if he can’t play regularly and Hearts are unlikely to stand in his way. He arrived for free last summer from the Belgian club Sint-Truiden and signed a three-year contract, but could now cut short his stay in Edinburgh having dropped out of the team.

Rherras has been left out of head coach Ian Cathro’s first-team squad for the last four games and hasn’t managed an appearance since February 25 against Partick Thistle.

He played regularly under Cathro’s predecessor, Robbie Neilson, before having his left-back spot taken by January signing Lennard Sowah. Rherras is now expected to move on at the end of the season, with a return to Belgium one possibility for the 24-year-old.

As a member of Morocco’s African Cup of Nations squad whose reputation remains solid back in Belgium, he is unlikely to be short of suitors on the continent. Rherras has made 21 starts in maroon so far, and 23 appearances in total in all competitions. He scored one goal – against Inverness in a 3-3 in the Highlands last October.