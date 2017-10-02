Hearts’ Don Cowie to have injection for hamstring injury

Hearts midfielder Don Cowie will have an injection later this week in an attempt to cure a hamstring injury. The 34-year-old missed Saturday’s defeat against Dundee with the problem – which stems from an issue in his back – and hopes a jag will help it subside.

He is expected to resume training later next week and will be assessed by medical staff at Riccarton ahead of Hearts’ trip to Ross County after the international break.

“Don will get an injection during the week and should be back training four or five days afterwards,” explained manager Craig Levein. “We just didn’t want to take a chance with him on Saturday. The injury is back-related so hopefully he will be better soon.”

Levein outlined his fury after Hearts’ 2-1 loss at Dens Park to two free headers by the teenage Dundee defender Kerr Waddell.

Kyle Lafferty’s equaliser cancelled out the first but Waddell was again left unmarked to score in stoppage-time and secure three points for the home side.

“Things aren’t easy at the moment with all the away games and all the rest of it,” said Levein. “We have to be diligent with the little things to make sure we don’t lose matches. On Saturday, we didn’t do the basics and it costs us.

“I’m hugely disappointed. I thought the worst we would get was a draw and I thought we could get the winning goal as the second half went on. We lost to two headers from six or seven yards out, the guy was unmarked. It’s just a nonsense.

“We know who it is [marking Waddell]. It’s alright taking responsibility after the match once you’ve lost. The only way to do it properly is to make sure you don’t get into that position. Two players didn’t do their jobs properly and it cost us.

“We know we had the game in our grasp.

“We dominated for long spells in the second half and I assumed it was a matter of time before we got the winner. It was a real punch in the guts to experience a defeat.”