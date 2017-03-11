Hearts fan falls head over heels in comic fashion at Tynecastle

While there was plenty to enjoy on the field for fans of Heart of Midlothian, one of the moments of the match was delivered by a fan comically falling over a gate at the side of the pitch.

Spotting a bouncing ball coming his way, the fan went to grab the ball only to channel his inner Eduardas Kurskis and fumble it. His momentum carried him forward, tumbling into the gate, swinging it open.

As he swung, Graeme Murty like, head over heels, his embarrassment was compounded by his friends pushing him over the gate.

Taking it in good spirits, after lying on the ground, the gentleman got up, dusted himself down and took the acclaim of the Wheatfield Stand.

His actions were caught on camera by the club’s TV station.