Hearts fans hold tribute day for Tynecastle's main stand

Hearts fans are holding a 'Send Off to the Main Stand' fundraising event on Sunday, May 21, in Tynecastle's Gorgie Suite.

All proceeds from the day will be donated to the Tynecastle Redevelopment Fund as the Edinburgh club build a £12million new stand for next season. The existing structure will be demolished after Sunday's home game against Aberdeen having stood for 103 years.

Tickets for the event cost £25 each and guarantee a host of entertainment running from 11am until 6pm. A breakfast roll on arrival is included ahead of a live broadcast of Celtic v Hearts on giant screens at 12.30pm.

The day will be hosted by Scott Wilson with guest speakers Willie Young - the 1998 Scottish Cup final referee - and Edinburgh Fringe Festival star Eric Davidson. Former Hearts players will also be in attendance, plus there will be bingo, raffles and an auction.

To buy tickets, search 'Hearts Fans Rally' on Twitter or Facebook.