Hearts fans queue from 5am for Scottish Cup derby tickets

Hearts fans began the clamour for Easter Road tickets by queuing from 5 o’clock this morning outside Tynecastle.

Supporters with 120 loyalty points began buying their seats for next Wednesday’s Scottish Cup replay against Hibs, although many other fans will be left disappointed.

The match will not be broadcast on TV due to UEFA rules prohibiting screenings of domestic football on Champions League nights.

Hearts will get less than 4000 tickets for Easter Road, meaning many supporters will be unable to see the game.

Tickets cost £28 for adults and £14 for concessions. This first phase of ticket sales is only for those with at least 120 loyalty points and runs until 5pm on Friday. Any further sale of tickets will commence on Monday, February 20, subject to availability.

Hibs announced yesterday that general sale tickets for the home end have sold out.

