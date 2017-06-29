Hearts fans react to the signing of Kyle Lafferty

Hearts fans got the news they wanted yesterday after Kyle Lafferty signed a two-year deal to join the Tynecastle club.

By agreeing to a contract with the Jam Tarts, the Northern Irish striker snubbed interest from Edinburgh neighbours Hibs, who were keen to speak with the player.

The double dose of joy from signing a new player while getting one over on their crosstown rivals had some fans positively giddy on social media.

Here’s how some of them reacted ...

@JamieDevlin1988 insisted: “Let’s be honest Kyle Lafferty is a terrific signing for Hearts. Looking forward to seeing him score many a goal for the Famous.”

@maroonspecs wrote: “Seen a few folk commenting on how poor Lafferty is. Mainly fans of a club whose first-choice strike-force currently features Brian Graham.

@martynrobinson0 lamented: “Lafferty should have made his signing photo sitting on the cash cow.”

@mrewanmurray said: “Part of my delight re Hearts signing Lafferty is that it’s been far too long since they had a player automatically detested by others.”

@Michael__Gray10 wished: “Lafferty to score first game of the season at Celtic Park would be a dream.”

@serialsockthief tweeted: “All that stuff I didn’t like about Lafferty just forgotten in a flash. See how that happens. Starting to look forward to the new season now.”

@Matthias_Ward wrote: “No idea if Lafferty will be a success or not. Has a slight Tony Watt feel to it, but he will have my support if he gives his all.”

Speaking of Tony Watt ...

@Tony_Watt7 said: “What a signing Lafferty is for Hearts.”

While @jleishman38 beamed: “After the last 2 seasons of nonsense, to sign Berra & Lafferty is incredible and exactly what we needed. Well done.”

Hibs fans also had their say ...

@OfficialDinsey offered: “Lafferty has played a blinder, he was never going to Hibs, he’s used this to bump his wages up to something he’s not worth!!”

@caithnesshibee claimed: “Kyle Lafferty is a decent player who I think will prob do well for Hearts but I’m still glad we didn’t sign him. If we were even in for him.”

And @bampotto tweeted: “Kyle Lafferty will score 20 goals for Hearts next season. Mind you, I said the same about Connor Sammon last year! #jinx”