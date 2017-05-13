Hearts full-backs must past fitness tests for Ibrox

Hearts full-backs Andraz Struna and Lennard Sowah are injury doubts for this afternoon’s league match with Rangers at Ibrox.

Both players were due to be checked this morning before a decision is taken on their fitness.

Struna has an abdominal problem and Sowah a knock. Hearts coaching staff are hopeful at least one of the two will be declared fit. If both are ruled out, head coach Ian Cathro will have a major defensive reshuffle on his hands.

“Struna and Sowah have issues from last weekend,” confirmed Cathro. “Andraz has a muscular abdominal complaint and Lennard got a knock in training last week which he’s still suffering from. We need to look at both players before kick-off and see where they are.”

Hearts embark upon three demanding away matches in eight days starting in Glasgow this afternoon. The Rangers match is followed by a trip to McDiarmid Park to face St Johnstone on Wednesday before the Premiership season ends against Celtic at Parkhead four days later.

Cathro is eager for a strong finish after a disappointing second half of the season. European hopes have faded and Hearts are now looking to take what they can from the rest of the campaign.

“We have three games coming quickly in a week. We need to make sure we’re fresh, focused entirely on each game ahead and don’t look beyond it. We have to prepare as best we can to go into these games with a lot of energy,” said Cathro.