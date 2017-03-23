Hearts goalkeeper Jack Hamilton added to Scotland squad

Hearts goalkeeper Jack Hamilton has been recalled to the Scotland squad as an injury-replacement for David Marshall.

Keep up to date with all our sport news on The Scotsman’s Sport page on Facebook

The 23-year-old will provide cover for veteran stoppers Allan McGregor and Craig Gordon for Sunday’s World Cup qualifier with Slovenia at Hampden.

Marshall was forced to withdraw through injury and Hamilton, who was originally left out of the 30-man squad, was brought into the Scotland training camp this morning.

The Jambos No.1 has yet to make his international debut at senior level but has previously been called up by national team boss Gordon Strachan.

READ MORE - Rumour Mill: Lovenkrands in frame for Rangers role | Strachan fired up Canada | Cummings leaves home