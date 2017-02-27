Hearts great Alex Young dies at the age of 80

Alex Young, one of Hearts’ greatest ever players, has died at the age of 80.

Young was a celebrated member of the great Tynecastle side of the 1950s, helping the club win two league titles, the Scottish Cup and the League Cup.

Born in Loanhead on 3 February 1937, he signed for Hearts from Newtongrange Star in 1955 while still working in the local colliery.

He was just 19 when he played in the 1956 Scottish Cup final win over Celtic. Two years later, he was an ever-present in Hearts’ record-breaking league-winning season. He scored 24 of Hearts’ 132 league goals that season.

In season 1959-60 he was Hearts’ top scorer, with 23 league goals, as the Gorgie club won the title again.

He also played - and scored - in the League Cup final win over Third Lanark that season.

He moved to Everton in 1960, with team-mate George Thomson, for a record fee. He was idolised at Goodison Park and enjoyed more great success in England. He was a key member of their side which won the First Division in 1963 and the FA Cup three years later.

He was nicknamed the Golden Vision on Merseyside, a moniker coined by Danny Blanchflower that became the title of a television play about Young by Ken Loach.

He was capped eight times by Scotland.

Hearts paid tribute to Young, releasing a statement which said: “It is with great sadness that the club received news of Hearts legend Alex Young’s passing.

“In the trophy laden 50s and 60s, Alex was a supremely talented player who was adored by the fans of Hearts and Everton, where he also played with huge distinction.”

A statement issued by Everton said: “We are deeply saddened at the passing of an Everton giant, The Golden Vision, Alex Young. Our thoughts are with his family and friends.”