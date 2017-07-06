Hearts in 50 objects: No.20 – John Robertson’s medal collection

John Robertson’s goals and achievements with Hearts are legendary. The club’s record league goalscorer is an icon popular with every member of the Tynecastle support for his feats in a maroon jersey.

However, long before he even tugged a Hearts shirt over his head, Robertson was winning trophies and medals across Edinburgh. His childhood was littered with success, some of which is captured on this medal board.

.

It shows some of the silverware he captured during his boys’ club days with local teams such as Parsons Green, Portobello, Salvesen and Edina Hibs. The image shows that, between 1975 and 1980, Robertson was indeed a busy boy.

Some of the medals are also from school football, where Robertson played alongside his friend and fellow future Scotland internationalist Dave Bowman. The pair attended Portobello High School and played in a school team which was the envy of the Capital.

His boys’ club time finished and he famously held talks with Hibs before joining Hearts in 1981. After being offered a contract at Easter Road, the young Robertson asked for time to think it over. When Hibs refused, he joined Hearts and went on to become one of the most iconic figures in the club’s history.

Robertson scored 271 competitive goals in maroon, won the Scottish Cup and 16 international caps for Scotland. He later went on to manage Hearts during the 2004/05 campaign.

He recently worked in a commercial role at Tynecastle but left in June to rejoin Inverness Caledonian Thistle, where he has resumed his managerial career after a five-year break.