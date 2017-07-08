Hearts in 50 objects: No.22 – Snapshot of 1956 cup glory

The celebrations from one of the most famous days in Hearts’ history is encapsulated in this photograph of Willie Bauld, Jimmy Wardhaugh and Freddie Glidden.

Bauld is pictured drinking from the Scottish Cup whilst Wardhaugh (hidden) and Glidden look on.

It follows the 3-1 victory over Celtic at Hampden Park in the Scottish Cup final of 1956. The late Ian Crawford scored two of Hearts’ three goals, with Alfie Conn claiming the third. Mike Haughney had reduced the deficit to 2-1 on 55 minutes but Conn’s strike on 80 minutes secured the trophy.

The Hearts bus returned to their favourite haunt in Corstorphine after the match for a private celebration with players and their families. Amongst them were club legends like Dave Mackay, John Cumming and Alex Young, who were mainstays of the club’s most successful ever side under manager Tommy Walker.

As well as an inspired Hearts trophy success, this match was also memorable for an incident involving the ever-determined Cumming. He suffered a nasty injury in a clash with Celtic’s Willie Fernie which left blood streaming from his head.

Whilst receiving treatment, Cumming uttered the now-immortal phrase: “Blood doesn’t show on a maroon jersey.” He returned to the field to continue his typically committed performance and finished as man of the match.

Cumming’s words would eventually be displayed above the entrance to the players’ tunnel at Tynecastle as one of the last things they saw before entering the field before games. It remains to be seen if the club recapture that phrase in the tunnel of their new main stand.

Glidden was Hearts’ captain at the time and it was he who held the trophy aloft at Hampden on Saturday, April 21, 1956 in front of an astonishing crowd of 133,583 people.

The packed slopes of the national stadium didn’t often witness triumphs involving either Edinburgh team so the events of that afternoon are fondly remembered.

At the time, Hearts were a leading light of the Scottish game and enjoyed several trophy successes. They won the league in 1958 and 1960 and were runners-up in 1954, 1957 and 1959. It was very much a halcyon period for their supporters and players – whose names would be etched in Tynecastle folklore forever.

