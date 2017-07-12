Hearts in 50 objects: No.25 – Main stand nuisances warned

This sign hung inside the Tynecastle’s old main stand up until its demolition just a few weeks ago. It then sold for a staggering £2450 at Hearts’ auction last month to raise funds for their stadium redevelopment project.

The fan who bought it remains anonymous but he or she was clearly desperate to secure themselves a traditional keepsake given the amount of money involved in the winning bid.

.

Laws were strict in years gone by and misbehaviour was dealt with sternly inside football grounds. Tynecastle was no different, as the sign declares. Anyone considered a “nuisance” would be prosecuted so football fans were, for many years, expected to act with a certain decorum and behave themselves inside the ground.

Tynecastle’s old main stand underwent many changes in recent decades but the sign – and others like it – remained in place near section N despite the upheaval which ensued. It was then bought for the hefty sum above as the Edinburgh club auctioned off nostalgic items from inside the old building.

Hearts are currently building a new £12 million modern stand to finally complete the rebuilding of their stadium 23 years since it started.

A bespoke structure holding 7000 fans is scheduled to be ready for use in early September, much to the relief of officials in charge. It will house hospitality suites, state-of-the-art dressing rooms, media and conference facilities.

The finished Tynecastle, renamed Tynecastle Park, will have a capacity of more than 20,000 and take Hearts forward in the 21st century. It will also be fit to host European football after the modernisation.

What happens to the sign above is an issue for its new owner, but for years it was a well-recognised sight inside one of British football’s oldest buildings.

• See more great items from Hearts’ history at the club’s museum. For opening times, go to www.heartsfc.co.uk/pages/museum