Hearts in 50 objects: No.30 - The Scottish Cup

Perhaps the trophy which is held dearest by Hearts supporters, the Scottish Cup reserves a special place at Tynecastle. Eight times the Edinburgh club have lifted the famous silverware since first winning it way back in 1891.

Further victories in 1896, 1901, 1906 and 1956 were memorable, but it is the modern era which has seen the Scottish Cup become a favourite tournament amongst supporters.

Hearts ended a 36-year wait for silverware when they beat Rangers 2-1 in the 1998 Scottish Cup final. Against all the odds at Celtic Park, goals by Colin Cameron and Stephane Adam took the trophy back east on an afternoon never to be forgotten by those who witnessed it.

Eight years later, they triumphed again. This time it was against much lower-profile opponents as tiny Gretna were eventually beaten after a penalty shootout at Hampden.

The teams were tied at 1-1 after 90 minutes and extra-time and it came down to nerve during the spot-kicks. After all the tension, Derek Townsley and Gavin Skelton’s failure to convert gave Hearts their first trophy under the stewardship of their Russian owner Vladimir Romanov.

The most famous Scottish Cup victory of all for the club came in 2012, when they beat Edinburgh rivals Hibs 5-1 in the final at Hampden. Not since 1896 had the Capital clubs met in a Scottish Cup final – Hearts won that one 3-1 at Logie Green in Edinburgh – and the hype surrounding the rematch reached fever-pitch.

The maroon side of the city enjoyed a relatively comfortable win in the end with goals from Darren Barr, Danny Grainger, Ryan McGowan and two strikes from the much-loved Czech midfielder Rudi Skacel.

It is regarded as the biggest Edinburgh derby of all time and the result is one which Hearts fans continue to use as bait towards Hibs supporters.