Hearts in 50 objects: No.31 – The Terrible Trio

Their names roll off the tongue of any Hearts fan who knows even a smattering of their club’s history. Alfie Conn, Willie Bauld and Jimmy Wardhaugh, affectionately known as the Terrible Trio, are the greatest forward line ever to don the maroon jersey.

The iconic strikeforce spearheaded the most successful side in Hearts’ history during the 1950s, helping them win two Scottish league titles, one Scottish Cup and three League Cups.

The combination of Wardhaugh’s dribbling skills and non-stop running, Bauld’s cerebral play and prodigious aerial ability, and Conn’s energetic, tenacious style and powerful shooting complemented each other perfectly.

Conn was blessed with a ferocious shot, whilst Bauld was an intelligent leader of the line and considered the brains of the outfit. Wardhaugh was the most clinical of finishers inside and outside the penalty area.

The Terrible Trio scored over 900 goals between them for Hearts during the club’s halcyon period. Wardhaugh, pictured left, claimed 376, Bauld, centre, 355 and Conn, right, 221. In total they played 242 games together and remain a unique commodity in the history of Scottish football.

Indeed, perhaps the Terrible Trio’s only serious rivals are Hibs’ Famous Five forward line.

The Hearts manager Tommy Walker said of the Trio: “They always appeared to play as one. Their individual expertise, positional sense and scoring ability were simply dovetailed into one unit.”

John Cumming, the hardened wing-half, was another huge admirer of this supremely gifted triumvirate. “Nobody compared with Conn, Bauld and Wardhaugh in attack,” he observed. “They were a great threesome and the biggest influence on the team.”

