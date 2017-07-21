Hearts in 50 objects: No.33 – The manager’s chair

THE manager’s chair at Tynecastle holds a fair amount of mystique given the names of those who have occupied it through the years. Of course, this one is much less used now since Hearts moved their daily football operations to the training base at Riccarton on Edinburgh’s outskirts.

It is appropriately clad in maroon leather and has been used by managers for many years.

Ian Cathro is the man in the chair at the moment but right back to the very first Hearts manager, Peter Fairley in 1901, there have been many characters who have written their names into the club’s history.

John McCartney was in charge from 1910 until he resigned in 1919. He was responsible for bringing together an exciting young group of players who soared to the top of the league, but then had to watch as his side was decimated during World War I. The famous McCrae’s Battalion team enlisted together to fight in the war, with several players killed and others wounded.

Tommy Walker was Hearts manager from 1951 to 1966 and presided over the club’s greatest ever era. The teams swept all before them in Scotland with legends like Dave Mackay, John Cumming, Alex Young and the Terrible Trio of Alfie Conn, Willie Bauld and Jimmy Wardhaugh in the 1950s.

Alex MacDonald was responsible for reviving Hearts after relegation in the early 1980s. He, of course took them to within a whisker of the league title in 1986. He remains a much-revered figure amongst the supporters who remember the 1980s era fondly.

Craig Levein, George Burley and Paulo Sergio are some of the others who proved popular figures as Hearts manager more recently.

