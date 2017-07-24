Hearts in 50 objects: No.35 – Title-winning legends of 1958

Few championship victories are as memorable as the 1957/58 season as Hearts fans witnessed their team win the league by a huge 13 points from closest challengers Rangers.

Legends such as Dave Mackay, Willie Bauld, John Cumming, Jimmy Wardhaugh and manager Tommy Walker led the Jambos to an unprecedented season of domination. They bagged 132 goals – a record that stands to this day – and became the only club to have a goal difference that exceeded 100, finishing the year on +103. Not even the modern-day invincibles of Celtic got close to those numbers last season, scoring 106 and finishing with a goal difference of 81.

Hearts’ 15-match winning streak in the league that lasted all of December, January, February and most of March was the key to them running away with the title. Wardhaugh, part of Hearts’ famous Terrible Trio forward line along with Bauld and Alfie Conn, started 30 of the 34 league games and top-scored with 28 goals.