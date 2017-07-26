Hearts in 50 objects: No.37 – The Zagreb plate

This plate was donated to Hearts by the Croatian club Dinamo Zagreb in 2009.

Dinamo beat Hearts 4-2 on aggregate in the play-off round of the Europa League, largely thanks to a 4-0 win in the first leg in Zagreb.

Csaba Laszlo’s side were well off the pace in the Croatian capital and found themselves four down within an hour as a 23-year-old Mario Mandzukic, who went on to play for Bayern Munich, Atletico Madrid and Juventus, led the rout with a goal after five minutes.

Hearts made a decent fist of trying to overturn the deficit in the return leg as goals from Michael Stewart, in one of his finest games for the club, and Marius Zaliukas put them 2-0 ahead with 35 minutes remaining, but despite putting plenty pressure on Dinamo in the closing stages, they were unable to complete what would have been a stunning comeback. Ultimately, there was to be no progress for Laszlo’s team, but the plate they received from their opponents at least served as a memento of their only competitive meeting with a Croatian side to date.