Hearts in 50 objects: No.38 – A ram from Derby

HEARTS faced Derby County in a pre-season friendly at the old Baseball Ground in August 1995 and, after a 3-3 draw, a ceramic ram – Derby are nicknamed The Rams – was presented to the visitors.

The game was the first of Jim Jefferies’ first spell in charge and the new manager, who had captained the club as a player, was given a rapturous reception from a large travelling support following a protracted effort by the club to lure him from Falkirk.

Hearts were 3-0 behind after 35 minutes but they fought back to earn a draw courtesy of goals from John Robertson and David Hagen, and an own goal from Darren Wassall. Twenty-two years on, that remains the last meeting between the clubs. Hearts went on to finish fourth that season while also reaching the Scottish Cup final.