Hearts in 50 objects: No.39: Ship from Benfica

HEARTS’ second foray into the European Cup did not last long but at least they can say they were eliminated by the eventual champions.

Portugal’s Benfica visited Tynecastle in Hearts’ second season as part of the European elite in 1960 (they had been dumped out of the competition in their only other appearance at that point by Belgium’s Standard Liege who won 6-3 on aggregate) and presented the club’s officials with this commemorative ship.

Hearts were by no means pushovers despite the tie’s eventual aggregate scoreline of 5-1. The Jam Tarts had an aging Willie Bauld up front but had dominated the First Division the season previous, losing only three times all year.

They were no match for a Benfica side in their pomp, however, coming up against a side who would also win the competition in 1962 after introducing Eusebio on to the world stage. The match itself at Tynecastle was not a pleasant experience for Jambos. The Evening Times described the team which lost 2-1 as ‘a team without the slightest spark of sanity, never mind ingenuity’. Goals from Benfica’s Aguas and Jose Augusto meant Alex Young’s 81st minute goal was a mere consolation. The less said about the 3-0 defeat in Lisbon, the better.