Hearts in 50 objects – No.40 Bobby Walker’s Rosebery shirt

The “Rosebery” shirt Bobby Walker wore in Scotland’s 2-2 draw with England in London in 1901 takes pride of place in Hearts’ museum.

After joining from Dalry Primrose in 1896, Walker scored more than 100 goals for Hearts, including 33 against Hibs. He was viewed as one of the best players in Europe of his generation and played a key role in Hearts’ Scottish Cup triumphs in 1901 and 1906. During his time playing for Scotland, the national team occasionally appeared in a primrose and pink strip, which was a tribute to the 5th Earl of Rosebery, a keen racehorse owner, patron of football and former Prime Minister who went on to become honorary president of the Scottish Football Association at a time when Walker was part of the side. Hearts last year released a contemporary take on that iconic Scottish strip for their away kit as a tribute both to Walker and the Rosebery family. It drew a mixed response from supporters and the team didn’t win a match while wearing it.

• See more great items from Hearts’ history at the club’s museum. For opening times, go to www.heartsfc.co.uk/pages/museum