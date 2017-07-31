Hearts in 50 objects – No.41: Dallas tribute to Tynie

A QUOTE from former Scottish top level referee Hugh Dallas extolling the atmosphere which makes Tynecastle such a unique football venue.

Dallas wasn’t always the most popular official among the Hearts support, but his emotive words in relation to the Gorgie ground clearly struck a chord with those at a club who pride themselves on having one of the most atmospheric arenas in the country.

Several opposing players and managers have commented on the intensity generated inside Tynecastle, particularly for the highest-profile matches.

The redevelopment of the main stand, which is currently taking place and will increase the capacity by around 3,000, is expected to raise the decibel level further.

Hearts will be hoping to generate a feelgood factor in the upcoming season to ensure they can use their stadium’s renowned acoustics to their advantage.