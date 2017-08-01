Hearts in 50 objects: No.42 – Photos from 1896 Scottish Cup final

A SET of eight photographs, which are part of the Easter Road archives, featuring action from the 1896 Scottish Cup final between Hibs and Hearts played at Logie Green Road.

The Scottish Cup final of 1896 remains the only time the tie was played outside of Glasgow.

Hosted at New Logie Green, the home of the then Bonnington-based St Bernard’s, who had won the Scottish Cup in 1895. The match was also the first time that two sides from Edinburgh had competed against each other for the trophy. The final itself was an impressive spectacle, with a crowd of just more than 16,000 descending on the ground on the day.

It wasn’t a day to remember for Hibs though, with Hearts winning their second Scottish Cup in an impressive 3-1 victory. Goals from Davie Baird, Alex King and Willie Michael meant that Jo O’Neil’s last-minute goal for the Hibees was merely a consolation. Heart’s win was celebrated with, according to The Scotsman, “hats, sticks, and handkerchiefs thrown widely into the air”.