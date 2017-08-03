Hearts in 50 objects: No.44 – David Weir’s World Cup jersey

DAVID WEIR’S Scotland shirt from the 1998 World Cup finals, which he gifted to Hearts. Weir donated this shirt from his time with the Scotland squad at the last major championship the team have reached, the 1998 World Cup.

By this point an established Scottish Premier League defender with Hearts, where he won the Scottish Cup, and was only a year away from being snapped up by Everton, the Falkirk-born player was called up to the World Cup squad by Scotland manager Craig Brown.

Weir had only played five internationals before flying to France, and had a cameo as a substitute in the 1-1 draw against Norway before playing a full 90 minutes against Morocco in the final group game. Sadly the presence of the Hearts man did nothing to improve Scotland’s fortunes. Salaheddine Bassir scored twice with Abdeljalil Hadda netting the third in one of Scotland’s biggest disappointments on the world stage.

Weir left Hearts the following year and played for Everton, and Rangers. He earned 69 caps for Scotland, scoring one goal. He had a brief foray into management at Sheffield United. He is currently a coach at Nottingham Forest, having spent time at Rangers and Brentford as a coach.