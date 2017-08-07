Hearts in 50 objects: No.47 – Overcrowding at Tynecastle

Overcrowding at football matches many years ago was commonplace, although fans spilling on to the pitch wasn’t witnessed quite as regularly. This photograph shows the result of a rapidly-growing sport for which demand sometimes outstripped supply.

Hearts’ Scottish Cup third-round tie against Celtic at Tynecastle on February 20, 1926, drew a crowd of 51,000. It was a record attendance for the Gorgie ground at that time as supporters clamoured to see the country’s top two clubs.

Celtic topped the league, closely pursued by Hearts, and a Scottish Cup meeting of the two in Edinburgh was eagerly anticipated. On the day, events got out of control with the crowd so large that people ended up spilling on to the playing surface in the south-west corner of Tynecastle.

There were an astonishing 15,000 extra locked out in the streets as Hearts’ home venue bulged at the seams. Police intervened to restore order and force the crowd back on to the terracings.

Eventually, the game proceeded and Hearts lost heavily and were knocked out of the cup.

Celtic ran out comfortable 4-0 winners thanks to goals by Thomas McInally (2), James McGrory and Patrick Connelly.

One notable thing from this photograph is the attire worn by football fans in this era. Today, tracksuit bottoms, jeans and replica jerseys are the order of the day at a football match. Back then, flat cap hats, collar and tie were worn by the vast majority of people.

Another thing worth pointing out is that the crowd is almost exclusively men.