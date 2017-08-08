Hearts in 50 objects: No.48 – 1905 season ticket for Tynecastle

AN original Tynecastle season ticket from the 1905/06 campaign.

This item has been well preserved through the years by the Hearts historians to show how football fans even more than 100 years ago still valued guaranteed entry to every home match.

Hearts pushed Celtic all the way in the race for the league title that season and eventually finished runners-up. The Glasgow club topped the table by six points but it was a closely-fought affair throughout.

Crowds at Tynecastle at that time would vary. An attendance of 13,000 was recorded against Celtic in September 1905 but only 6,500 people turned up for Partick Thistle’s visit the following month.

Season tickets were not sold in the same numbers as nowadays but, nonetheless, they remained popular.

Most clubs would generally issue them for seats in the main stand, whilst the terracing was open for pay-at-the-gate customers who would not necessarily attend every game.

This one shows perforated edges where stubs have been torn out on a game-by-game basis throughout that 1905/06 season.

On the left page are a list of conditions which came with the season ticket when it was issued.

It states: “Season tickets are issued subject to the following conditions: A - They admit to the stand but not the ground on the occasion of cup tie matches, where the opposing club has agreed to forego its choice of ground;

B - They admit neither to ground or stand on the occasion of charity or benefit matches; C - They admit to the stand but not the ground when let to local associations or clubs.”

Hearts have around 14,000 season-ticket holders at the moment and are awaiting the opening of their new £12million main stand to increase capacity at Tynecastle.

Of course, fans now use “smartcard” season tickets rather than the paper books which for years were cherished by fans.