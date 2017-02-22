Hearts’ Jack Hamilton ready for hostility at Easter Road

Jack Hamilton is preparing for his first appearance at Easter Road but expects an unfriendly welcome when Hearts visit Hibs in tonight’s Scottish Cup fifth-round replay.

The Tynecastle goalkeeper, 22, is enjoying his first season as the club’s No.1 and expects to have to deal with plenty hostility in the Edinburgh derby rematch.

“It won’t be nice, I imagine,” he told the Evening News. “I’ve never actually played there because I’ve always been on the bench. The travelling Hearts fans will get the whole stand behind the goal and they’ll be fantastic as always. They’ll be there in their numbers.

“It’s a good game for us to go into, a massive game for us and a massive game for the club. Everybody knows the job at hand. You could say we could’ve done without this game but we’ve got it so we’ll look to the positives. It’s another game to get the boys gelling and working together as a unit. Hopefully we’ll progress to the next round.”

The winners will host Ayr United in the quarter-finals.