Hearts’ Jamie Walker will use Scotland snub as motivation

Jamie Walker today revealed his disappointment at being overlooked for the Scotland squad after the finest season of his Hearts career to date.

The winger resolved to use the international snub as motivation to prove he deserves a full cap after scoring 15 goals in 30 domestic games for Hearts this term.

Jamie Walker, pictured alongside Foundation of Hearts chairman Stewart Wallace, is urging FOH members to increase their pledges by �1 to generate almost �100,000 for the Edinburgh club. FoH have 8,000 members and today launched a scheme to get each one to up their monthly donations, which provide Hearts with vital funds each year. Visit www.foundationofhearts.org for details. Pic: Greg Macvean

National coach Gordon Strachan named a 30-man pool for the upcoming friendly with Canada and the vital World Cup qualifier against Slovenia. Walker was not included, much to the player’s frustration.

However, he fully intends to prove himself worthy of international recognition over the coming weeks and months by continuing to score and create goals in maroon.

“If I was to say I wasn’t disappointed, I’d be lying,” Walker told the Evening News. “There are obviously great players in the squad and boys who are playing at a higher level than me.

“Ryan Fraser and Stuart Armstrong are guys who played for Scotland Under-21s and they’re good players. I respect Gordon’s decision. I’ll keep working hard and use it as motivation for the big games coming up.

“I believe in my own ability and if I keep playing well and continue scoring goals, hopefully I might get a little sniff. I’m not going to sit here and say I should be in the national team. It’s full of the best players in the country.

“If I was to get into the squad, it would be a privilege. I’ll need to keep working and keep scoring to show people what I good player I am.

“I had it in the back of my mind that I’ve had a good season and I’m the top-scoring Scottish player in the league. I had a little eye on the squad thinking: ‘You never know.’ However, I’m not in it. I just need to deal with that.”