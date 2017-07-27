Hearts keen to sign Liverpool's Connor Randall

Hearts are keen to sign Liverpool defender Connor Randall on loan, the Evening News can reveal.

The 21-year-old is able to play in defence and midfield and has made eight senior appearances for the English Premier League club. Hearts want to add another outfield player to their squad and Randall is on their list of signing targets.

According to sources on Merseyside, he is interested in a loan move to Tynecastle for this season. He previously spent time on loan at Shrewsbury Town in his teens but is set to leave Anfield to gain more first-team experience.

Randall has played in the Premier League, FA Cup and Capital One Cup for Liverpool and finished on the losing side just once.

Hearts have signed six players so far this summer and are also in the hunt for a goalkeeper ahead of the new Ladbrokes Premiership campaign, which starts a week on Saturday.