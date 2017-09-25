Hearts kid Calumn Morrison makes it nine goals in 11 games for Stirling

Hearts kid Calumn Morrison made it nine goals in 11 appearances for Stirling Albion this season as his double helped the League Two leaders beat Annan Athletic 3-2.

The 18-year-old attacker, on loan at Forthbank until January, struck after 30 minutes to put Stirling 2-1 up and, after Annan had levelled in the second half, the Jambos youngster grabbed the winner with 15 minutes remaining.

It was Morrison’s second consecutive double after he scored twice in a 3-1 win at Montrose the previous weekend.